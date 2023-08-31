Stephens & Co. Reiterates Titan Machinery (TITN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 31, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.66% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Titan Machinery is 43.52. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 49.66% from its latest reported closing price of 29.08.

The projected annual revenue for Titan Machinery is 2,601MM, an increase of 12.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in Titan Machinery. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 4.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TITN is 0.14%, a decrease of 11.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.51% to 22,696K shares. The put/call ratio of TITN is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 1,271K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,374K shares, representing a decrease of 8.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TITN by 16.96% over the last quarter.

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 887K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 817K shares, representing an increase of 7.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TITN by 8.63% over the last quarter.

ACK Asset Management holds 660K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 528K shares, representing an increase of 20.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TITN by 1.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 641K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 617K shares, representing an increase of 3.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TITN by 7.12% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 579K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 584K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TITN by 21.08% over the last quarter.

Titan Machinery Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Titan Machinery Inc., founded in 1980 and headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment dealer locations in North America and Europe. The network consists of US locations in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming and its European stores are located in Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, Serbia and Ukraine. The Titan Machinery locations represent one or more of the CNH Industrial Brands, including Case IH, New Holland Agriculture, Case Construction, New Holland Construction, and CNH Industrial Capital.

