Stephens & Co. Reiterates Titan Machinery (TITN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.98% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Titan Machinery is 43.86. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 54.98% from its latest reported closing price of 28.30.

The projected annual revenue for Titan Machinery is 2,601MM, an increase of 17.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 449 funds or institutions reporting positions in Titan Machinery. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 3.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TITN is 0.17%, a decrease of 10.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 21,978K shares. The put/call ratio of TITN is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 1,374K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,098K shares, representing an increase of 20.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TITN by 48.33% over the last quarter.

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 817K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 525K shares, representing an increase of 35.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TITN by 110,560.10% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 698K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 271K shares, representing an increase of 61.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TITN by 104.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 613K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 580K shares, representing an increase of 5.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TITN by 37.32% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 584K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TITN by 25.26% over the last quarter.

Titan Machinery Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Titan Machinery Inc., founded in 1980 and headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment dealer locations in North America and Europe. The network consists of US locations in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming and its European stores are located in Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, Serbia and Ukraine. The Titan Machinery locations represent one or more of the CNH Industrial Brands, including Case IH, New Holland Agriculture, Case Construction, New Holland Construction, and CNH Industrial Capital.

