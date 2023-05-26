Stephens & Co. Reiterates Talos Energy (TALO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.67% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Talos Energy is 21.59. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 68.67% from its latest reported closing price of 12.80.

The projected annual revenue for Talos Energy is 2,073MM, an increase of 33.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 537 funds or institutions reporting positions in Talos Energy. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 6.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TALO is 0.29%, an increase of 54.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.59% to 122,067K shares. The put/call ratio of TALO is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Credit holds 15,509K shares representing 12.35% ownership of the company.

Riverstone Holdings holds 12,292K shares representing 9.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 6,412K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,757K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,859K shares, representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TALO by 25.23% over the last quarter.

Sourcerock Group holds 4,667K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,315K shares, representing an increase of 28.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TALO by 8.56% over the last quarter.

Talos Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Talos Energy is a technically driven independent exploration and production company focused on safely and efficiently maximizing cash flows and long-term value through its operations, currently in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As one of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico's largest public independent producers, Talos Energy leverages decades of geology, geophysics and offshore operations expertise towards the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and development of assets in key geological trends that are present in many offshore basins around the world. Its activities in offshore Mexico provide high impact exploration opportunities in an oil rich emerging basin.

Key filings for this company:

