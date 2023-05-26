Stephens & Co. Reiterates Stoneridge (SRI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.20% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stoneridge is 24.48. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 51.20% from its latest reported closing price of 16.19.

The projected annual revenue for Stoneridge is 893MM, a decrease of 2.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 331 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stoneridge. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRI is 0.17%, a decrease of 19.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.07% to 33,742K shares. The put/call ratio of SRI is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 2,050K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,372K shares, representing an increase of 33.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRI by 121,837.99% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 1,751K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,859K shares, representing a decrease of 6.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRI by 30.68% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 1,687K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,928K shares, representing a decrease of 14.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRI by 27.92% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 1,597K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,513K shares, representing an increase of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRI by 39.94% over the last quarter.

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners holds 1,215K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,236K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRI by 44.29% over the last quarter.

Stoneridge Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets.

