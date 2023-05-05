Stephens & Co. Reiterates Stoneridge (SRI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.64% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stoneridge is 26.01. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 54.64% from its latest reported closing price of 16.82.

The projected annual revenue for Stoneridge is 893MM, a decrease of 2.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 329 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stoneridge. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 4.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRI is 0.23%, an increase of 16.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.63% to 32,950K shares. The put/call ratio of SRI is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 1,928K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,781K shares, representing an increase of 7.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRI by 27.93% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 1,859K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,906K shares, representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRI by 1.76% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 1,513K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,888K shares, representing a decrease of 24.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRI by 7.08% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,372K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,309K shares, representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRI by 99.87% over the last quarter.

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners holds 1,236K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,195K shares, representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRI by 21.42% over the last quarter.

Stoneridge Background Information

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets.

