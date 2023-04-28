Stephens & Co. Reiterates Stewart Information Services (STC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.33% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stewart Information Services is 56.10. The forecasts range from a low of 52.52 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 36.33% from its latest reported closing price of 41.15.

The projected annual revenue for Stewart Information Services is 2,712MM, a decrease of 1.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.33.

Stewart Information Services Declares $0.45 Dividend

On March 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $41.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.95%, the lowest has been 1.69%, and the highest has been 5.25%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.71 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.00 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 545 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stewart Information Services. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STC is 0.16%, an increase of 15.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.20% to 34,699K shares. The put/call ratio of STC is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,887K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,666K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,659K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STC by 7.97% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,523K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,104K shares, representing an increase of 27.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STC by 16.95% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,343K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,317K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STC by 7.60% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,252K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,192K shares, representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STC by 0.99% over the last quarter.

Stewart Information Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stewart Information Services Corporation is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, Stewart offers the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. Stewart believes in building strong relationships – and these partnerships are the cornerstone of every closing, every transaction and every deal. Stewart. Real partners. Real possibilities.™

