Stephens & Co. Reiterates Steris (STE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Steris (NYSE:STE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.67% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Steris is 245.31. The forecasts range from a low of 222.20 to a high of $270.90. The average price target represents an increase of 8.67% from its latest reported closing price of 225.73.

The projected annual revenue for Steris is 5,258MM, an increase of 3.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.29.

Steris Declares $0.52 Dividend

On July 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 6, 2023 received the payment on September 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.47 per share.

At the current share price of $225.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.92%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.94%, the lowest has been 0.70%, and the highest has been 1.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.15 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.09 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.30%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1281 funds or institutions reporting positions in Steris. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STE is 0.36%, an increase of 3.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.30% to 108,096K shares. The put/call ratio of STE is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,807K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,056K shares, representing a decrease of 4.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STE by 8.62% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 5,492K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,459K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STE by 11.00% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 3,385K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,387K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STE by 11.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,098K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,073K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STE by 9.42% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,364K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,317K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STE by 8.72% over the last quarter.

Steris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

