Stephens & Co. Reiterates SmartFinancial (SMBK) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.69% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for SmartFinancial is 24.82. The forecasts range from a low of 23.74 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 0.69% from its latest reported closing price of 24.65.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SmartFinancial is 191MM, an increase of 14.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.05.

SmartFinancial Declares $0.08 Dividend

On April 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 received the payment on May 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $24.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.30%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.24%, the lowest has been 0.84%, and the highest has been 1.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.22 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.60%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 267 funds or institutions reporting positions in SmartFinancial. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 5.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMBK is 0.14%, a decrease of 10.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.22% to 9,268K shares. The put/call ratio of SMBK is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cravens & Co Advisors holds 721K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 727K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMBK by 15.77% over the last quarter.

Private Capital Management holds 614K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 546K shares, representing an increase of 11.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMBK by 18.88% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 588K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMBK by 99,674.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 428K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 417K shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMBK by 20.31% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 346K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares, representing a decrease of 7.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMBK by 17.85% over the last quarter.

SmartFinancial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the publicly-traded bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007 with 35 branches spanning East and Middle Tennessee, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined approach to lending have all contributed to the company's success.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.