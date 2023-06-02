Stephens & Co. Reiterates Rush Enterprises Inc - (RUSHA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Rush Enterprises Inc - (NASDAQ:RUSHA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.86% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rush Enterprises Inc - is 71.40. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 36.86% from its latest reported closing price of 52.17.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Rush Enterprises Inc - is 7,206MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.25.

Rush Enterprises Inc - Declares $0.21 Dividend

On April 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $52.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.61%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 553 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rush Enterprises Inc -. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RUSHA is 0.23%, a decrease of 28.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.29% to 48,603K shares. The put/call ratio of RUSHA is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,188K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,189K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUSHA by 85.43% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,973K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,786K shares, representing an increase of 9.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUSHA by 7.79% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 1,735K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,774K shares, representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUSHA by 0.91% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,613K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,560K shares, representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUSHA by 0.25% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,371K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,217K shares, representing an increase of 11.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUSHA by 21.98% over the last quarter.

Rush Enterprises Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rush Enterprises, Inc. is the premier solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry. The Company owns and operates Rush Truck Centers, the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in the United States, with more than 100 dealership locations in 22 states. These vehicle centers, strategically located in high traffic areas on or near major highways throughout the United States, represent truck and bus manufacturers, including Peterbilt, International, Hino, Isuzu, Ford, Mitsubishi, IC Bus and Blue Bird. It offers an integrated approach to meeting customer needs - from sales of new and used vehicles to aftermarket parts, service and body shop operations plus financing, insurance, leasing and rental. Rush Enterprises' operations also provide CNG fuel systems, telematics products and other vehicle technologies, as well as vehicle up-fitting, chrome accessories and tires.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.