Stephens & Co. Reiterates RBB Bancorp (RBB) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.58% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for RBB Bancorp is 15.30. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 4.58% from its latest reported closing price of 14.63.

The projected annual revenue for RBB Bancorp is 175MM, an increase of 18.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 221 funds or institutions reporting positions in RBB Bancorp. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBB is 0.04%, an increase of 34.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.52% to 8,369K shares. The put/call ratio of RBB is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 1,645K shares representing 8.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,632K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBB by 78,262.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 435K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 324K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares, representing a decrease of 10.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBB by 29.96% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 315K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 313K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBB by 23.96% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 266K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 255K shares, representing an increase of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBB by 28.29% over the last quarter.

RBB Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The Company has total assets of $2.8 billion as of June 30, 2019. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Royal Business Bank, is a full service commercial bank, which provides business banking services to the Chinese-American communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York City. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, automobile lending, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has ten branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Irvine, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, and nine branches and two loan offices in Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan in New York. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its finance and operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Avenue, Buena Park, California 90621.

