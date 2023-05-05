Stephens & Co. Reiterates QuinStreet (QNST) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 110.99% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for QuinStreet is 18.16. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 110.99% from its latest reported closing price of 8.60.

The projected annual revenue for QuinStreet is 606MM, an increase of 1.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 386 funds or institutions reporting positions in QuinStreet. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QNST is 0.16%, an increase of 26.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.84% to 58,321K shares. The put/call ratio of QNST is 1.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 3,840K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,247K shares, representing an increase of 15.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QNST by 99.85% over the last quarter.

Private Capital Management holds 3,775K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,702K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QNST by 30.79% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,737K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,772K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QNST by 23.16% over the last quarter.

Chicago Capital holds 2,416K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,426K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QNST by 98,963.03% over the last quarter.

NewEdge Wealth holds 2,333K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,387K shares, representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QNST by 21.61% over the last quarter.

QuinStreet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

QuinStreet, Inc. is a publicly traded marketing company based in Foster City, California. QuinStreet offers performance-based marketing and search engine marketing services.

