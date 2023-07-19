Stephens & Co. Reiterates Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.97% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pinnacle Financial Partners is 69.23. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.97% from its latest reported closing price of 64.72.

The projected annual revenue for Pinnacle Financial Partners is 1,871MM, an increase of 23.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 862 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinnacle Financial Partners. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 2.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNFP is 0.25%, a decrease of 20.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.26% to 75,458K shares. The put/call ratio of PNFP is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,041K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,905K shares, representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNFP by 27.34% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,658K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,113K shares, representing an increase of 58.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNFP by 84.18% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,360K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,361K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNFP by 28.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,245K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,202K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNFP by 29.27% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,121K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,654K shares, representing an increase of 21.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNFP by 10.90% over the last quarter.

