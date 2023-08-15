Stephens & Co. Reiterates Phreesia (PHR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.92% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Phreesia is 39.78. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 41.92% from its latest reported closing price of 28.03.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Phreesia is 361MM, an increase of 28.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 471 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phreesia. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 5.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHR is 0.16%, a decrease of 8.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.23% to 57,541K shares. The put/call ratio of PHR is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Advisory holds 3,228K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,097K shares, representing an increase of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 5.23% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,572K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,377K shares, representing an increase of 46.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 14.63% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 1,941K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,028K shares, representing a decrease of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 9.36% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,702K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,696K shares, representing a decrease of 58.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 42.40% over the last quarter.

FSMEX - Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio holds 1,690K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,670K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 16.35% over the last quarter.

Phreesia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients and provides a modern, convenient experience, while enabling our clients to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.