Stephens & Co. Reiterates Phreesia (PHR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.87% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Phreesia is 40.19. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 33.87% from its latest reported closing price of 30.02.

The projected annual revenue for Phreesia is 361MM, an increase of 28.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 467 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phreesia. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 13.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHR is 0.18%, an increase of 13.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.94% to 58,634K shares. The put/call ratio of PHR is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Advisory holds 3,228K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,097K shares, representing an increase of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 54.54% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,696K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,677K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 6.09% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 1,941K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,028K shares, representing a decrease of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 78.85% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,683K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,686K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 0.58% over the last quarter.

FSMEX - Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio holds 1,670K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares, representing a decrease of 19.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 15.06% over the last quarter.

Phreesia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients and provides a modern, convenient experience, while enabling our clients to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care.

Key filings for this company:

