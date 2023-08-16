Stephens & Co. Reiterates Performance Food Group (PFGC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.33% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Performance Food Group is 72.59. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 26.33% from its latest reported closing price of 57.46.

The projected annual revenue for Performance Food Group is 62,046MM, an increase of 8.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 912 funds or institutions reporting positions in Performance Food Group. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFGC is 0.40%, a decrease of 5.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.22% to 185,725K shares. The put/call ratio of PFGC is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 18,171K shares representing 11.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,695K shares, representing an increase of 46.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFGC by 87.81% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 10,016K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,523K shares, representing an increase of 54.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFGC by 118.80% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,341K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,200K shares, representing a decrease of 10.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFGC by 87.81% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 5,295K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,187K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFGC by 2.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,819K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,720K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFGC by 2.57% over the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Built on the many proud histories of their family of companies, Performance Food Group is a customer-centric foodservice distribution leader headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Grounded by roots that date back to a grocery peddler in 1885, PFG today has a nationwide network of over 100 distribution facilities, thousands of talented associates and valued suppliers across the country. With the goal of helping customers thrive, the company markets and delivers quality food and related products to over 200,000 locations including independent and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, healthcare facilities, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. Building strong relationships is core to PFG's success - from connecting associates with great career opportunities to connecting valued suppliers and quality products with PFG's broad and diverse customer base.

