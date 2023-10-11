Stephens & Co. Reiterates Pennant Group (PNTG) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.95% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pennant Group is 14.54. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 27.95% from its latest reported closing price of 11.36.

The projected annual revenue for Pennant Group is 506MM, an increase of 0.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 320 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pennant Group. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 8.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNTG is 0.07%, an increase of 11.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.82% to 27,593K shares. The put/call ratio of PNTG is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,992K shares representing 13.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,152K shares, representing a decrease of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNTG by 21.45% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,508K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,507K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNTG by 15.04% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,344K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 824K shares, representing an increase of 38.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNTG by 36.35% over the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 1,309K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,338K shares, representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNTG by 24.32% over the last quarter.

Crewe Advisors holds 1,100K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,118K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNTG by 18.54% over the last quarter.

Pennant Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 80 home health and hospice agencies and 54 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated 'company' and 'its' assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms 'we,' 'us,' 'its' and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity.

