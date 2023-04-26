Stephens & Co. Reiterates Paragon 28, Inc. (FNA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.05% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paragon 28, Inc. is 27.83. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 55.05% from its latest reported closing price of 17.95.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Paragon 28, Inc. is 219MM, an increase of 20.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 212 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paragon 28, Inc.. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 11.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNA is 0.57%, an increase of 415.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 70.59% to 33,826K shares. The put/call ratio of FNA is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MVM Partners holds 13,660K shares representing 16.61% ownership of the company.

First Light Asset Management holds 1,236K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,238K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNA by 1.79% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,209K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,707K shares, representing a decrease of 41.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNA by 58.61% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,057K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,012K shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNA by 1.44% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,036K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,095K shares, representing a decrease of 5.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNA by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Paragon 28 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Paragon 28®, Inc. was established in 2010 to address the unmet and under-served needs of the foot and ankle community. From the onset, Paragon 28® has made it its goal to re-invent the space of foot and ankle surgery. The companies believes that through research and innovation Paragon can create new and improved solutions to the challenges faced by foot and ankle specialists.

See all Paragon 28, Inc. regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.