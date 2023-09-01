Stephens & Co. Reiterates ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 31, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.80% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for ONE Group Hospitality is 11.35. The forecasts range from a low of 7.58 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 62.80% from its latest reported closing price of 6.97.

The projected annual revenue for ONE Group Hospitality is 386MM, an increase of 17.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 176 funds or institutions reporting positions in ONE Group Hospitality. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STKS is 0.19%, an increase of 90.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 69.03% to 14,960K shares. The put/call ratio of STKS is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kanen Wealth Management holds 4,469K shares representing 14.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 940K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CastleKnight Management holds 836K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 796K shares, representing an increase of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STKS by 3.62% over the last quarter.

JCP Investment Management holds 676K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 703K shares, representing a decrease of 3.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STKS by 2.84% over the last quarter.

Meros Investment Management holds 585K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 413K shares, representing an increase of 29.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STKS by 11.53% over the last quarter.

ONE Group Hospitality Background Information



The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is a global hospitality company thatdevelops and operates upscale and polished casual, high-energy restaurants and lounges and provides hospitality management services for hotels, casinos and other high-end venues both in the U.S. and internationally. The ONE Group's focus is to be the global leader in Vibe Dining, and its primary restaurant brands are:

