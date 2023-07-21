Stephens & Co. Reiterates OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.76% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for OceanFirst Financial is 20.06. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 11.76% from its latest reported closing price of 17.95.

The projected annual revenue for OceanFirst Financial is 422MM, a decrease of 3.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 465 funds or institutions reporting positions in OceanFirst Financial. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCFC is 0.17%, a decrease of 13.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.81% to 53,032K shares. The put/call ratio of OCFC is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,661K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,352K shares, representing an increase of 11.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCFC by 88.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,780K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,778K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCFC by 19.60% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 1,622K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,693K shares, representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCFC by 46.60% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,303K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,387K shares, representing a decrease of 6.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCFC by 14.61% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 1,198K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,314K shares, representing a decrease of 9.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCFC by 23.96% over the last quarter.

OceanFirst Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OceanFirst Financial Corp.'s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $10.2 billion regional bank operating throughout New Jersey, metropolitan Philadelphia and metropolitan New York City. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing solutions, trust and asset management and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey.

