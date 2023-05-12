Stephens & Co. Reiterates Ncino (NCNO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.18% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ncino is 30.51. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 32.18% from its latest reported closing price of 23.08.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ncino is 493MM, an increase of 20.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35, an increase of 0.14% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ncino. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCNO is 6.35%, a decrease of 21.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.60% to 41,463K shares. The put/call ratio of NCNO is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Insight Holdings Group holds 39,123K shares representing 34.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 189K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

ACSMX - Advisors Capital Small holds 30K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 16.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCNO by 13.27% over the last quarter.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Karani Asset Management holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Ncino Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

nCino is a financial technology company founded in 2011. It is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. Their cloud-based banking software is built on the Salesforce platform for financial institutions to streamline commercial and retail banking needs.

See all Ncino regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.