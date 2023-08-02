Stephens & Co. Reiterates NBT Bancorp. (NBTB) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of NBT Bancorp. (NASDAQ:NBTB) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.54% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for NBT Bancorp. is 37.40. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 0.54% from its latest reported closing price of 37.20.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for NBT Bancorp. is 569MM, an increase of 15.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.78.

NBT Bancorp. Declares $0.30 Dividend

On May 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 received the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $37.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.23%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.05%, the lowest has been 2.45%, and the highest has been 3.97%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.51 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 447 funds or institutions reporting positions in NBT Bancorp.. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 6.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBTB is 0.08%, a decrease of 26.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.64% to 27,505K shares. The put/call ratio of NBTB is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,973K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,923K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBTB by 23.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,262K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,252K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBTB by 27.79% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,066K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,048K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBTB by 24.21% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 919K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 848K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares, representing an increase of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBTB by 24.70% over the last quarter.

NBT Bancorp. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, N.Y., with total assets of $9.7 billion at December 31, 2019. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 146 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, N.Y., is a full-service 401(k) plan recordkeeping firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, N.Y., is a full-service insurance agency.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.