Stephens & Co. Reiterates Navient (NAVI) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.54% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Navient is 18.64. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 13.54% from its latest reported closing price of 16.42.

The projected annual revenue for Navient is 917MM, a decrease of 36.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 621 funds or institutions reporting positions in Navient. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAVI is 0.12%, an increase of 3.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.21% to 133,043K shares. The put/call ratio of NAVI is 13.81, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sherborne Investors Management holds 29,450K shares representing 23.21% ownership of the company.

Lsv Asset Management holds 6,636K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,844K shares, representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAVI by 1.91% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,578K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,686K shares, representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAVI by 18.25% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,267K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,251K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAVI by 1.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,082K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,139K shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAVI by 1.54% over the last quarter.

Navient Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Navient is a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. Navient helps clients and millions of Americans achieve success through technology-enabled financing, services, and support.

