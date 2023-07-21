Stephens & Co. Reiterates National Bank Holdings Corp - (NBHC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of National Bank Holdings Corp - (NYSE:NBHC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.18% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for National Bank Holdings Corp - is 39.78. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 20.18% from its latest reported closing price of 33.10.

The projected annual revenue for National Bank Holdings Corp - is 461MM, an increase of 24.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.22.

National Bank Holdings Corp - Declares $0.26 Dividend

On May 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 received the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $33.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.14%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.34%, the lowest has been 1.37%, and the highest has been 3.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.71 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.30%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 440 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Bank Holdings Corp -. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 5.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBHC is 0.12%, a decrease of 18.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.41% to 38,594K shares. The put/call ratio of NBHC is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,156K shares representing 8.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,054K shares, representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBHC by 23.20% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,983K shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,887K shares, representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBHC by 18.80% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,689K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,577K shares, representing an increase of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBHC by 19.35% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,957K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,904K shares, representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBHC by 17.47% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 1,311K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,299K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBHC by 21.37% over the last quarter.

National Bank Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise delivering high quality client service and committed to stakeholder results. Through its bank subsidiary, NBH Bank, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of 89 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. Its banking centers are located in its core footprint of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, Texas, Utah and New Mexico. Its comprehensive residential mortgage banking group primarily serves the bank's core footprint. NBH Bank operates under the following brand names: Community Banks of Colorado and Community Banks Mortgage, a division of NBH Bank, in Colorado, Bank Midwest and Bank Midwest Mortgage in Kansas and Missouri, and Hillcrest Bank and Hillcrest Bank Mortgage in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

