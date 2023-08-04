Stephens & Co. Reiterates Murphy USA (MUSA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.93% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Murphy USA is 330.48. The forecasts range from a low of 242.40 to a high of $388.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.93% from its latest reported closing price of 295.25.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Murphy USA is 23,854MM, an increase of 19.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.34.

Murphy USA Declares $0.38 Dividend

On May 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 received the payment on June 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.37 per share.

At the current share price of $295.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.51%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.05%, the lowest has been 0.42%, and the highest has been 2.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.01 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.12%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 859 funds or institutions reporting positions in Murphy USA. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 3.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MUSA is 0.28%, a decrease of 8.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.84% to 21,679K shares. The put/call ratio of MUSA is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 617K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 642K shares, representing a decrease of 3.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUSA by 15.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 607K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 618K shares, representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUSA by 16.37% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 514K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 538K shares, representing a decrease of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUSA by 14.51% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 511K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 524K shares, representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUSA by 13.54% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 481K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 355K shares, representing an increase of 26.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUSA by 29.39% over the last quarter.

Murphy USA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Murphy USA is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with more than 1,650 stations located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest, and Northeast United States. The company and its team of nearly 15,000 employees serve an estimated 2.0 million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline and convenience stations in 27 states. The majority of Murphy USA's sites are located in close proximity to Walmart stores. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express and QuickChek brands. Murphy USA ranks 262 among Fortune 500 companies.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.