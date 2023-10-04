Stephens & Co. Reiterates Molina Healthcare (MOH) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.87% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Molina Healthcare is 357.13. The forecasts range from a low of 292.90 to a high of $423.15. The average price target represents an increase of 10.87% from its latest reported closing price of 322.10.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Molina Healthcare is 33,345MM, an increase of 4.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1359 funds or institutions reporting positions in Molina Healthcare. This is a decrease of 59 owner(s) or 4.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOH is 0.27%, an increase of 11.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.53% to 68,440K shares. The put/call ratio of MOH is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 4,352K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,299K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 6.09% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,924K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,787K shares, representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 145.03% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,136K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,603K shares, representing an increase of 16.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 29.44% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,251K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,965K shares, representing an increase of 12.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 22.57% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,158K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Molina Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 4.0 million members as of December 31, 2020.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.