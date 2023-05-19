Stephens & Co. Reiterates Marten Transport (MRTN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.38% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marten Transport is 24.99. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 17.38% from its latest reported closing price of 21.29.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Marten Transport is 1,336MM, an increase of 4.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.38.

Marten Transport Declares $0.06 Dividend

On May 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $21.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.13%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.00%, the lowest has been 0.41%, and the highest has been 4.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.62 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.54 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 500 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marten Transport. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRTN is 0.14%, a decrease of 7.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.05% to 67,538K shares. The put/call ratio of MRTN is 3.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 4,438K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,666K shares, representing a decrease of 5.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRTN by 38.77% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,267K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,213K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRTN by 4.87% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management holds 3,335K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,288K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRTN by 155,629.99% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 3,304K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,691K shares, representing a decrease of 11.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRTN by 18.26% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,942K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,970K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRTN by 12.81% over the last quarter.

Marten Transport Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marten is a leader in time sensitive transportation and distribution services to customers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.