Stephens & Co. Reiterates LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.28% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for LiveRamp Holdings is 31.39. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 39.28% from its latest reported closing price of 22.54.

The projected annual revenue for LiveRamp Holdings is 658MM, an increase of 11.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 515 funds or institutions reporting positions in LiveRamp Holdings. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 4.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RAMP is 0.11%, an increase of 15.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.06% to 73,599K shares. The put/call ratio of RAMP is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,926K shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,902K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAMP by 18.01% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 2,783K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,487K shares, representing an increase of 10.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAMP by 38.57% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,345K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,357K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAMP by 22.45% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 2,165K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,985K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,955K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAMP by 21.04% over the last quarter.

LiveRamp Holdings Background Information

LiveRamp is the leading data connectivity platform for the safe and effective use of data. Powered by core identity capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp's fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world's top brands, agencies, and publishers.

