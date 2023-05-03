Stephens & Co. Reiterates KAR Auction Services (KAR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.50% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for KAR Auction Services is 17.34. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 29.50% from its latest reported closing price of 13.39.

The projected annual revenue for KAR Auction Services is 1,672MM, an increase of 6.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 475 funds or institutions reporting positions in KAR Auction Services. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KAR is 0.14%, a decrease of 8.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.25% to 132,737K shares. The put/call ratio of KAR is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,071K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,475K shares, representing a decrease of 5.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAR by 1.21% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 8,022K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,072K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAR by 7.67% over the last quarter.

Snyder Capital Management L P holds 5,748K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,789K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAR by 2.40% over the last quarter.

Cardinal Capital Management holds 5,360K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,606K shares, representing a decrease of 4.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAR by 4.78% over the last quarter.

Paradice Investment Management holds 5,073K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,080K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KAR by 99.89% over the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Background Information

KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global, provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR Global's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services, including the sale of nearly 3.1 million units valued at approximately $30 billion through its auctions in 2020. The Company's integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in about 75 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, KAR Global has employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Uruguay, U.K. and Europe.

