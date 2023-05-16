Stephens & Co. Reiterates Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.08% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jack Henry & Associates is 178.09. The forecasts range from a low of 161.60 to a high of $195.30. The average price target represents an increase of 15.08% from its latest reported closing price of 154.75.

The projected annual revenue for Jack Henry & Associates is 2,134MM, an increase of 5.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1385 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jack Henry & Associates. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JKHY is 0.29%, an increase of 1.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.33% to 75,845K shares. The put/call ratio of JKHY is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 3,767K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,779K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 12.09% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,914K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,965K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 47.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,220K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,176K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 9.27% over the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 1,917K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,916K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 73.69% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,867K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,597K shares, representing an increase of 14.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 88.49% over the last quarter.

Jack Henry & Associates Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jack Henry is a leading SaaS provider primarily for the financial services industry. It is a S&P 500 company that serves approximately 8,500 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking®provides innovative solutions to community and regional banks. Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, it is well-positioned as a driving market force in cloud-based digital solutions and payment processing services. It empowers its clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go.

