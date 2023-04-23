Stephens & Co. Reiterates Home Bancshares (HOMB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.55% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Home Bancshares is $26.86. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 23.55% from its latest reported closing price of $21.74.

The projected annual revenue for Home Bancshares is $1,082MM, an increase of 13.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.24.

Home Bancshares Declares $0.18 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023 received the payment on March 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $21.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.31%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.71%, the lowest has been 1.86%, and the highest has been 5.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.49 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.22 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 628 funds or institutions reporting positions in Home Bancshares. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 3.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOMB is 0.25%, an increase of 4.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.06% to 144,857K shares. The put/call ratio of HOMB is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,656K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,779K shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOMB by 3.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,900K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,824K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOMB by 5.28% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,858K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,573K shares, representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOMB by 7.11% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,992K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,946K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOMB by 5.40% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,708K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,467K shares, representing an increase of 5.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOMB by 0.93% over the last quarter.

Home Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Home BancShares Inc. is a bank holding company whose subsidiaries provide a range of commercial and retail banking services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. The Banks serve central Arkansas, and the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida.

