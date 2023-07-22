Stephens & Co. Reiterates Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.77% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hilltop Holdings is 31.62. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 4.77% from its latest reported closing price of 30.18.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hilltop Holdings is 507MM, a decrease of 59.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 453 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hilltop Holdings. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTH is 0.13%, a decrease of 10.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.23% to 41,801K shares. The put/call ratio of HTH is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,324K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,396K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,364K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTH by 6.54% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,200K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares, representing an increase of 16.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTH by 10.83% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,200K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares, representing an increase of 16.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTH by 12.03% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,187K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,165K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTH by 3.30% over the last quarter.

Hilltop Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

H World Group Limited, formerly Huazhu Group Limited, is a China-based investment holding company.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.