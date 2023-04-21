Stephens & Co. Reiterates Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.03% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hilltop Holdings is $31.28. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 6.03% from its latest reported closing price of $29.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hilltop Holdings is $507MM, a decrease of 59.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.59.

Hilltop Holdings Declares $0.16 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 received the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $29.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.17%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.65%, the lowest has been 1.10%, and the highest has been 2.58%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.51 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.78%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JPSE - JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF holds 32K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 8.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTH by 6.82% over the last quarter.

DFAS - Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF holds 159K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 160K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTH by 2.24% over the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 22K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 135K shares, representing a decrease of 526.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTH by 99.97% over the last quarter.

REBYX - U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund Class Y holds 17K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 19.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTH by 7.58% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 35K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTH by 6.67% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 459 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hilltop Holdings. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTH is 0.15%, an increase of 21.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 42,320K shares. The put/call ratio of HTH is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

Hilltop Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

H World Group Limited, formerly Huazhu Group Limited, is a China-based investment holding company.

See all Hilltop Holdings regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.