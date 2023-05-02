Stephens & Co. Reiterates Heartland Express (HTLD) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.08% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Heartland Express is 17.34. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 17.08% from its latest reported closing price of 14.81.

The projected annual revenue for Heartland Express is 1,247MM, an increase of 8.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.13.

Heartland Express Declares $0.02 Dividend

On March 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 28, 2023 received the payment on April 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $14.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.54%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.45%, the lowest has been 0.36%, and the highest has been 0.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.06 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.54 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 464 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heartland Express. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTLD is 0.14%, an increase of 2.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.64% to 52,736K shares. The put/call ratio of HTLD is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 7,984K shares representing 10.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,045K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTLD by 1.23% over the last quarter.

ACMVX - Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 4,104K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,452K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,407K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTLD by 1.22% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,515K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,428K shares, representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTLD by 8.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,421K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,387K shares, representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTLD by 1.45% over the last quarter.

Heartland Express Background Information

Heartland Express is an irregular route truckload carrier based in North Liberty, Iowa serving customers with shipping lanes throughout the United States. Heartland focuses on medium to short haul regional freight, offering shippers industry leading on-time service so they can achieve their strategic goals for their customers.

