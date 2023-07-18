Stephens & Co. Reiterates Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 18, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.23% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is 30.60. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 10.23% from its latest reported closing price of 27.76.

The projected annual revenue for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is 142MM, an increase of 11.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.37.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Declares $0.23 Dividend

On June 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 1, 2023 received the payment on July 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $27.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.31%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.49%, the lowest has been 1.68%, and the highest has been 4.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.45 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.84 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 191 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNTY is 0.02%, a decrease of 45.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.64% to 3,119K shares. The put/call ratio of GNTY is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arkadios Wealth Advisors holds 289K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNTY by 28.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 245K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 187K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares, representing a decrease of 6.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNTY by 21.38% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 152K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNTY by 26.17% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 130K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing an increase of 19.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNTY by 1.10% over the last quarter.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts commercial banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. As one of the oldest regional community banks in Texas, Guaranty Bank & Trust provides its customers with a full array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking products and services, as well as mortgage, trust, and wealth management services. Guaranty Bank & Trust has 31 banking locations across 24 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, greater Houston and Central Texas regions of the state. As of December 31, 2020, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. had total assets of $2.7 billion, total loans of $1.9 billion and total deposits of $2.3 billion.

