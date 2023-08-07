Stephens & Co. Reiterates Gray Television (GTN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.93% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gray Television is 13.64. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 29.93% from its latest reported closing price of 10.50.

The projected annual revenue for Gray Television is 3,289MM, a decrease of 8.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 457 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gray Television. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 4.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTN is 0.11%, a decrease of 37.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.24% to 81,809K shares. The put/call ratio of GTN is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Channing Capital Management holds 4,706K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,504K shares, representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTN by 17.64% over the last quarter.

Darsana Capital Partners holds 4,590K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Retirement Systems of Alabama holds 4,127K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baupost Group holds 3,760K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,510K shares, representing an increase of 6.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTN by 12.48% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,063K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,097K shares, representing an increase of 31.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTN by 11.41% over the last quarter.

Gray Television Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gray Television is a television broadcast company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States ("U.S."). Gray currently owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 94 television markets that collectively reach approximately 24% of U.S. television households. During 2020, Gray's stations were ranked first in 70 markets, and ranked first and/or second in 86 markets, as calculated by Comscore's audience measurement service. Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content, and is the majority owner of Swirl Films.

