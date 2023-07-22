Stephens & Co. Reiterates Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.22% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Glacier Bancorp is 37.16. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 15.22% from its latest reported closing price of 32.25.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Glacier Bancorp is 928MM, an increase of 5.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.20.

Glacier Bancorp Declares $0.33 Dividend

On June 29, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 11, 2023 received the payment on July 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

At the current share price of $32.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.09%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.12%, the lowest has been 2.09%, and the highest has been 4.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.76 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.03%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 707 funds or institutions reporting positions in Glacier Bancorp. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBCI is 0.21%, a decrease of 19.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.79% to 98,684K shares. The put/call ratio of GBCI is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,176K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,295K shares, representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBCI by 60.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,421K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,375K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBCI by 20.44% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,418K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,421K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBCI by 18.71% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,900K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,854K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBCI by 17.10% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 2,681K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,705K shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBCI by 16.77% over the last quarter.

Glacier Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc., a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions: Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d'Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.