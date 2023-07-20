Stephens & Co. Reiterates Fulton Financial (FULT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.86% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fulton Financial is 14.57. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $16.28. The average price target represents an increase of 7.86% from its latest reported closing price of 13.51.

The projected annual revenue for Fulton Financial is 925MM, a decrease of 10.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.00.

Fulton Financial Declares $0.16 Dividend

On June 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 3, 2023 received the payment on July 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $13.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.74%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.99%, the lowest has been 2.80%, and the highest has been 6.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.81 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.92 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 592 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fulton Financial. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FULT is 0.10%, a decrease of 25.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.04% to 126,825K shares. The put/call ratio of FULT is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,170K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,172K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FULT by 21.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,154K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,137K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FULT by 23.92% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,383K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,315K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FULT by 19.94% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,000K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,147K shares, representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FULT by 23.30% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,572K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,785K shares, representing a decrease of 5.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FULT by 19.04% over the last quarter.

Fulton Financial Background Information

Fulton, a $25.5 billion, Lancaster, Pa.-based financial holding company, has approximately 3,400 employees and operates approximately 225 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through Fulton Bank, N.A.

