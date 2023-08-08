Stephens & Co. Reiterates FreightCar America (RAIL) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.84% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for FreightCar America is 4.08. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 37.84% from its latest reported closing price of 2.96.

The projected annual revenue for FreightCar America is 512MM, an increase of 33.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in FreightCar America. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RAIL is 0.03%, an increase of 264.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.91% to 4,303K shares. The put/call ratio of RAIL is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allianz Asset Management holds 1,547K shares representing 8.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,388K shares, representing an increase of 10.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAIL by 0.78% over the last quarter.

Minerva Advisors holds 806K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 352K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAIL by 9.65% over the last quarter.

Wittenberg Investment Management holds 271K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 184K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FreightCar America Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FreightCar America, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of railroad freight cars, that also supplies railcar parts and leases freight cars through its FreightCar America Leasing Company subsidiaries. FreightCar America designs and builds high-quality railcars, including open top hopper cars, covered hopper cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, mill gondola cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, coal cars, and also specializes in the conversion of railcars for repurposed use. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has facilities in the following locations: Castaños, Mexico; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; and Shanghai, People's Republic of China.

