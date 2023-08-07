Stephens & Co. Reiterates Forward Air (FWRD) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.47% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Forward Air is 124.10. The forecasts range from a low of 111.10 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.47% from its latest reported closing price of 110.34.

The projected annual revenue for Forward Air is 2,036MM, an increase of 11.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 590 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forward Air. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 2.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FWRD is 0.23%, a decrease of 21.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.37% to 33,398K shares. The put/call ratio of FWRD is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,940K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,970K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FWRD by 1.73% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,518K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,375K shares, representing an increase of 9.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FWRD by 7.27% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,229K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,193K shares, representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FWRD by 0.82% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 1,166K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,192K shares, representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FWRD by 0.68% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,143K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 790K shares, representing an increase of 30.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FWRD by 139,768.49% over the last quarter.

Forward Air Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Forward Air Corporation is a leading asset-light freight and logistics company. It provides LTL, final mile, truckload, intermodal drayage and pool distribution services across the United States and in Canada. Headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee, Forward operates approximately 200 facilities across the country and employs more than 5,200 people nationwide. It is more than a transportation company. As a single resource for your shipping needs, Forward is your supply chain partner.

