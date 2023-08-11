Stephens & Co. Reiterates Flowers Foods (FLO) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.56% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Flowers Foods is 27.88. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 12.56% from its latest reported closing price of 24.77.

The projected annual revenue for Flowers Foods is 5,042MM, an increase of 2.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.35.

Flowers Foods Declares $0.23 Dividend

On May 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 8, 2023 received the payment on June 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $24.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.71%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.39%, the lowest has been 2.92%, and the highest has been 4.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.21 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.53 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.87. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 798 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flowers Foods. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLO is 0.31%, a decrease of 8.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.17% to 187,767K shares. The put/call ratio of FLO is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Shields Capital Management holds 14,181K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,175K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLO by 5.41% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,020K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,176K shares, representing a decrease of 8.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLO by 18.00% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 9,542K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 8,455K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,225K shares, representing a decrease of 9.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLO by 14.55% over the last quarter.

Wellington Shields & Co. holds 6,849K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,849K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLO by 5.92% over the last quarter.

Flowers Foods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2019 sales of $4.1 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, and Tastykake.

