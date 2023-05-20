Stephens & Co. Reiterates Flowers Foods (FLO) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.16% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Flowers Foods is 29.41. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 13.16% from its latest reported closing price of 25.99.

The projected annual revenue for Flowers Foods is 5,042MM, an increase of 2.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 808 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flowers Foods. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 3.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLO is 0.31%, an increase of 1.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.89% to 191,171K shares. The put/call ratio of FLO is 2.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Shields Capital Management holds 14,181K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,175K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLO by 5.41% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,020K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,176K shares, representing a decrease of 8.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLO by 18.00% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 9,225K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,980K shares, representing a decrease of 8.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLO by 0.88% over the last quarter.

Wellington Shields & Co. holds 6,849K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,849K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLO by 5.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,084K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,369K shares, representing an increase of 11.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLO by 21.81% over the last quarter.

Flowers Foods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2019 sales of $4.1 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, and Tastykake.

