Stephens & Co. Reiterates Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.78% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Five Star Bancorp is 26.52. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 8.78% from its latest reported closing price of 24.38.

The projected annual revenue for Five Star Bancorp is 123MM, an increase of 7.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 213 funds or institutions reporting positions in Five Star Bancorp. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 5.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSBC is 0.05%, a decrease of 4.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.14% to 7,930K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,411K shares representing 8.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,413K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSBC by 26.93% over the last quarter.

Davis Asset Management holds 1,000K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 929K shares, representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSBC by 2.90% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 648K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 650K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSBC by 24.81% over the last quarter.

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 430K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 425K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSBC by 30.81% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 384K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 387K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSBC by 93.15% over the last quarter.

Five Star Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star has seven branches and two loan production offices throughout Northern California.

