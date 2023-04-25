Stephens & Co. Reiterates Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.10% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Five Star Bancorp is 26.86. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 38.10% from its latest reported closing price of 19.45.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Five Star Bancorp is 123MM, an increase of 18.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.96.

Five Star Bancorp Declares $0.20 Dividend

On April 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $19.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.11%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.28%, the lowest has been 1.88%, and the highest has been 3.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=82).

The current dividend yield is 6.73 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.25%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 202 funds or institutions reporting positions in Five Star Bancorp. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 4.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSBC is 0.06%, a decrease of 33.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.53% to 7,840K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,413K shares representing 8.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,414K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSBC by 7.77% over the last quarter.

Davis Asset Management holds 929K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 881K shares, representing an increase of 5.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSBC by 99.90% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 650K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 651K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSBC by 6.61% over the last quarter.

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 425K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 342K shares, representing an increase of 19.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSBC by 3.16% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 387K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 380K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSBC by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Five Star Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star has seven branches and two loan production offices throughout Northern California.

See all Five Star Bancorp regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.