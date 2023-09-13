Stephens & Co. Reiterates FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of FirstCash Holdings (NASDAQ:FCFS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.98% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for FirstCash Holdings is 115.09. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 23.98% from its latest reported closing price of 92.83.

The projected annual revenue for FirstCash Holdings is 3,049MM, an increase of 3.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.35.

FirstCash Holdings Declares $0.35 Dividend

On July 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 15, 2023 received the payment on August 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

At the current share price of $92.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.51%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.46%, the lowest has been 0.97%, and the highest has been 2.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.20 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.30%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 705 funds or institutions reporting positions in FirstCash Holdings. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 5.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCFS is 0.21%, an increase of 9.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.12% to 35,187K shares. The put/call ratio of FCFS is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Long Pond Capital holds 3,600K shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,682K shares, representing a decrease of 30.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCFS by 22.40% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,184K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,347K shares, representing a decrease of 7.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCFS by 12.01% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 1,736K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,779K shares, representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCFS by 22.05% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,237K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 1,232K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,171K shares, representing an increase of 4.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCFS by 2.85% over the last quarter.

FirstCash Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FirstCash is the leading international operator of pawn stores with approximately 2,750 retail pawn locations and 17,000 employees in 24 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and four countries in Latin America including Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia. FirstCash focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell a wide variety of jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise, and make small consumer pawn loans secured by pledged personal property.

