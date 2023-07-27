Stephens & Co. Reiterates First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.03% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Commonwealth Financial is 15.30. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 6.03% from its latest reported closing price of 14.43.

The projected annual revenue for First Commonwealth Financial is 515MM, an increase of 18.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 494 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Commonwealth Financial. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCF is 0.09%, a decrease of 9.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.79% to 82,572K shares. The put/call ratio of FCF is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,130K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,138K shares, representing an increase of 13.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCF by 0.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,136K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,671K shares, representing an increase of 14.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCF by 3.54% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,562K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,285K shares, representing an increase of 10.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCF by 4.26% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 2,434K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,448K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCF by 26.59% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,075K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,011K shares, representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCF by 4.08% over the last quarter.

First Commonwealth Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 119 community banking offices in 26 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as business banking operations in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The Company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson, and Lewis Center, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency.

