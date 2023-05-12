Stephens & Co. Reiterates First Busey (BUSE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.31% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Busey is 22.61. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 33.31% from its latest reported closing price of 16.96.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for First Busey is 508MM, an increase of 11.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.80.

First Busey Declares $0.24 Dividend

On April 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023 received the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $16.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.66%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.72%, the lowest has been 2.41%, and the highest has been 6.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.76 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.55 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 379 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Busey. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BUSE is 0.12%, an increase of 7.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.10% to 33,122K shares. The put/call ratio of BUSE is 2.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,637K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,466K shares, representing an increase of 10.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BUSE by 16.00% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,533K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,599K shares, representing a decrease of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUSE by 89.00% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,293K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,316K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUSE by 17.77% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,231K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,132K shares, representing an increase of 8.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BUSE by 10.76% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 987K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 956K shares, representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BUSE by 7.41% over the last quarter.

First Busey Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cummins-American Corp. is the holding company for Glenview State Bank, a privately held, locally owned and operated bank established in 1921 - currently with nearly 150 associates and seven branch locations in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA). Glenview State Bank is committed to personal service and honest solutions, by being actively involved in the communities it serves.

See all First Busey regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.