Stephens & Co. Reiterates First Bancshares Inc Miss (FBMS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of First Bancshares Inc Miss (NASDAQ:FBMS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.86% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Bancshares Inc Miss is 32.54. The forecasts range from a low of 27.78 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 32.86% from its latest reported closing price of 24.49.

The projected annual revenue for First Bancshares Inc Miss is 276MM, an increase of 23.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 314 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Bancshares Inc Miss. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBMS is 0.13%, a decrease of 27.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.23% to 19,538K shares. The put/call ratio of FBMS is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,730K shares representing 8.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,730K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBMS by 2.92% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 1,522K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,093K shares, representing an increase of 28.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBMS by 99.85% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 818K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 821K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBMS by 4.20% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 752K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 754K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBMS by 1.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 738K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Bancshares Inc Miss Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The First Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association ('The First'). Founded in 1996, The First has operations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

