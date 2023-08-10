Stephens & Co. Reiterates Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.58% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fidelity National Financial is 45.90. The forecasts range from a low of 41.41 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 12.58% from its latest reported closing price of 40.77.

The projected annual revenue for Fidelity National Financial is 11,030MM, a decrease of 2.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1008 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity National Financial. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNF is 0.28%, a decrease of 15.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.78% to 239,720K shares. The put/call ratio of FNF is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Windacre Partnership holds 11,352K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,485K shares, representing an increase of 16.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNF by 1.73% over the last quarter.

Brave Warrior Advisors holds 9,086K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,225K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNF by 10.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,988K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,872K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNF by 13.00% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 7,413K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,463K shares, representing an increase of 12.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNF by 2.30% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 6,746K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,424K shares, representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNF by 2.46% over the last quarter.

Fidelity National Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States.

