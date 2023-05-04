Stephens & Co. Reiterates Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.25% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fidelity National Financial is 49.37. The forecasts range from a low of 46.46 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 41.25% from its latest reported closing price of 34.95.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fidelity National Financial is 11,030MM, an increase of 1.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.25.

Fidelity National Financial Declares $0.45 Dividend

On February 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $34.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.15%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.71%, the lowest has been 2.71%, and the highest has been 6.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.70 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.06 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.36%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1040 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity National Financial. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 3.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNF is 0.33%, an increase of 15.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.57% to 236,769K shares. The put/call ratio of FNF is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Windacre Partnership holds 9,485K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,895K shares, representing an increase of 16.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNF by 80.17% over the last quarter.

Brave Warrior Advisors holds 9,225K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,389K shares, representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNF by 6.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,872K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,789K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNF by 3.01% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 7,433K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,387K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNF by 0.93% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 6,463K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,229K shares, representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNF by 5.75% over the last quarter.

Fidelity National Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States.

See all Fidelity National Financial regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.