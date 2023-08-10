Stephens & Co. Reiterates F&G Annuities & Life (FG) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.49% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for F&G Annuities & Life is 19.38. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 28.49% from its latest reported closing price of 27.10.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for F&G Annuities & Life is 4,537MM, an increase of 26.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 416 funds or institutions reporting positions in F&G Annuities & Life. This is a decrease of 54 owner(s) or 11.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FG is 0.20%, a decrease of 2.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.46% to 14,616K shares. The put/call ratio of FG is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fidelity National Financial holds 106,443K shares representing 84.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brave Warrior Advisors holds 6,834K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,032K shares, representing an increase of 11.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FG by 0.69% over the last quarter.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 613K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 95.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FG by 1,732.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 539K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ancora Advisors holds 375K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 278K shares, representing an increase of 25.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FG by 22.88% over the last quarter.

FGL Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FGL Holdings is an insurance company, which engages in aiding middle-income Americans prepare for retirement and attain financial security. It offers fixed annuities which serves as a retirement and savings tool for which customers rely on principal protection and predictable income streams; and life insurance which delivers complementary product that allows customer to build from savings and provide a payment to designated beneficiaries upon the policyholder's death. The company was founded on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.