Stephens & Co. Reiterates F&G Annuities & Life (FG) Equal-Weight Recommendation

August 10, 2023 — 11:00 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.49% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for F&G Annuities & Life is 19.38. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 28.49% from its latest reported closing price of 27.10.

The projected annual revenue for F&G Annuities & Life is 4,537MM, an increase of 26.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 416 funds or institutions reporting positions in F&G Annuities & Life. This is a decrease of 54 owner(s) or 11.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FG is 0.20%, a decrease of 2.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.46% to 14,616K shares. FG / F&G Annuities & Life Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of FG is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FG / F&G Annuities & Life Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Fidelity National Financial holds 106,443K shares representing 84.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brave Warrior Advisors holds 6,834K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,032K shares, representing an increase of 11.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FG by 0.69% over the last quarter.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 613K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 95.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FG by 1,732.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 539K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ancora Advisors holds 375K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 278K shares, representing an increase of 25.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FG by 22.88% over the last quarter.

FGL Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

FGL Holdings is an insurance company, which engages in aiding middle-income Americans prepare for retirement and attain financial security. It offers fixed annuities which serves as a retirement and savings tool for which customers rely on principal protection and predictable income streams; and life insurance which delivers complementary product that allows customer to build from savings and provide a payment to designated beneficiaries upon the policyholder's death. The company was founded on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
